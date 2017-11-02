Draining, inspection of Sioux City water tower continues

The inspection of the Indian Hills water tower, on Sioux City's north side, continues. The inspection was required two years after a 2015 painting project.

Wednesday, the tower was drained to make it easier for crews from Champion Coatings to begin the inspection.

The water is sent to booster stations, that hold pressure and pumps, to make sure residents continue to have running water throughout the process.

Water treatment plant supervisor Brad Puetz says they work as diligently as possible to reduce that amount of waste. "We drain the water down as far as we can, so there is minimal waste of water," said Puetz.

Any excess water is then fed out of a hydrant which runs the water into storm drains. This empties into Perry Creek and eventually the Missouri River.

The inspection process usually only takes a few hours. "We climb in there, and do an evaluation on if we have any warranty issues and if so then we have to repair," said Dominick Hertung, Sub-Contractor for Champion Coatings.

Once any repairs are completed, Champion Coatings will disinfect the tower. After 24 hours, they will refill the water tower with water from the Zenith Water Treatment Plant, which pumps into the Grandview system. After the tower is refilled, crews will take water samples to make sure the water is safe before the tower is put back into service.

Crews hope to have the water tower back in services no later then next Wednesday.