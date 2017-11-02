Spirit Lake, IA students build sculpture now standing at highway intersection

People driving in to Spirit Lake, Iowa, will be greeted by a new landmark.

New sculptures welcoming visitors to the city of Spirit Lake were put up on Thursday at the intersection of Highways 9 and 71.

The welded sculptures were constructed by students in the J-Term program at Spirit Lake High School.

City Attorney-Administrator Greg Owen says the city is excited to see them going up. "It actually came about originally in conversations with the city and Brad Travis about coming up with some kind of a sculpture for the public parks," Owen said. "As you know they did a smaller sculpture that's featured in the lobby at city hall to dedicate city hall just about two years ago. In the process of those conversations actually the Mayor came up with the suggestion of doing something on a little larger scale and then the idea of the sails and the intersection grew from that."

Owen says plans call for the sculptures to be eventually lit at night. He added the city is extremely grateful to the J-Term students who not only built the sculptures, but also designed them. The J-Term program has been offered several years now at Spirit Lake High School. It gives students hands-on experience and helps them explore possible career options they may be interested in.