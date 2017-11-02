Sioux City Rep. Jim Carlin seeks seat in Iowa Senate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Rep. Jim Carlin seeks seat in Iowa Senate

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

State Representative Jim Carlin will run for a seat in the Iowa Senate.

Carlin, who was elected to the Iowa House in November of 2016, will seek the District 6 seat being vacated by State Senator Bill Anderson. Anderson will resign to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation. 

A special election is set for December 12th.

Carlin, who's a Republican, is the second person to declare their candidacy. Democrat Todd Wendt, who is the retired superintendent of the Le Mars Community Schools, has also declared his intentions to run for the District 6 seat.

