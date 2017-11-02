Provider supports Woodbury County decision to leave Sioux Rivers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Provider supports Woodbury County decision to leave Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Woodbury County's largest mental health provider supports a move by county supervisors to leave the three-county Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

In a letter that accompanied a press release sent by Supervisor Matthew Ung, Siouxland Mental Health Board President Douglas Harrold expressed his disappointment in the management of Sioux Rivers. Harrold also says he supports a county board proposal to join the Rolling Hills region, which covers eastern Siouxland. Harrold said members of the Siouxland mental Health Board attended a meeting of the Rolling Hills region, and were struck by the "level of transparency and good governance." That's something, Harrold says, Sioux Rivers management lacked.

Ung says the letter of support from the highest level of the Siouxland Mental Health organization "speaks volumes and validates recent decisions by Woodbury County".

Health care provider services, in Woodbury County, will still be funded through June 30th of next year. Woodbury County supervisors hope to join the Rolling Hills region before that date. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.