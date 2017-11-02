Provider supports Woodbury County decision to leave Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health

Woodbury County's largest mental health provider supports a move by county supervisors to leave the three-county Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

In a letter that accompanied a press release sent by Supervisor Matthew Ung, Siouxland Mental Health Board President Douglas Harrold expressed his disappointment in the management of Sioux Rivers. Harrold also says he supports a county board proposal to join the Rolling Hills region, which covers eastern Siouxland. Harrold said members of the Siouxland mental Health Board attended a meeting of the Rolling Hills region, and were struck by the "level of transparency and good governance." That's something, Harrold says, Sioux Rivers management lacked.

Ung says the letter of support from the highest level of the Siouxland Mental Health organization "speaks volumes and validates recent decisions by Woodbury County".

Health care provider services, in Woodbury County, will still be funded through June 30th of next year. Woodbury County supervisors hope to join the Rolling Hills region before that date.