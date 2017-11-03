Earth's ozone hole shrinks - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Earth's ozone hole shrinks

Posted:
NASA says the ozone hole over Antarctica shrank to its smallest peak since 1988 NASA says the ozone hole over Antarctica shrank to its smallest peak since 1988
(NBC News) -

NASA says the ozone hole over Antarctica shrank to its smallest peak since 1988.

The huge hole in Earth's protective ozone layer reached its maximum in September, and this year NASA says it was 7.6 million square miles wide.

NASA says stormy conditions in the upper atmosphere warmed the air and kept chemicals chlorine and bromine from eating ozone.

High in the atmosphere, ozone shields earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.