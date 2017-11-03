Earth's ozone hole shrinks

NASA says the ozone hole over Antarctica shrank to its smallest peak since 1988

The huge hole in Earth's protective ozone layer reached its maximum in September, and this year NASA says it was 7.6 million square miles wide.

NASA says stormy conditions in the upper atmosphere warmed the air and kept chemicals chlorine and bromine from eating ozone.

High in the atmosphere, ozone shields earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems.