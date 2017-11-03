South Korea conducts missile drills

South Korea's Air Defense Artillery Command conducted an anti-aircraft guided missiles drill Thursday, amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear weapon program.

The live-fire exercise at the Daecheon shooting range in Boryeong involved two medium-range surface-to-air Cheongung missiles, two mid-range patriot missiles, two short-range mistral missiles along with about 300 troops of ten units under the wing of the command.

South Korea's Air Force said Cheongung missiles developed by the country's agency for defense development flew at the speed of Mach 4.5 and hit the target around 25 miles away.

Meanwhile, according to the US Air Force, two US Strategic B-1B Bombers also conducted drills over South Korea yesterday, days before President Trump arrives in the country.