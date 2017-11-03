LEGO's "Women of NASA" play set quickly sells out on Amazon

LEGO's tribute to the women of NASA is now the best-selling toy on Amazon.

This is the "Women of NASA playset".

It honors four women who played vital roles in the US space program.

Astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

The set went on sale Wednesday morning and quickly sold out on Amazon. As of Thursday night, it was still available on the LEGO store website.

The Women of NASA set was first pitched to LEGO last year by MIT news deputy editor Maia Weinstock.

She says any product that lets girls see themselves in careers like this is important for children of all genders.