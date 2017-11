It's an unusual bond that has turned into a life-long friendship.

Meet Max and Quackers.

They belong to Patrick and Kirsten Riley in Minneapolis.

Max is a 12-year-old Huskie. Quackers is a four-year-old duck and the two are inseparable.

The Rileys say Max and Quackers will sit along the road in their favorite spot but they spend more time closer to the house in the winter.