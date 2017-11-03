Dakota Access builder and Corps object to tribal proposal

The builder of the Dakota Access oil pipeline and the federal agency that permitted the project are objecting to an effort by American Indian tribes to bolster protections for their water supply

Lawyers for Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and the Army Corps of Engineers argue separately in court documents that the proposals by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux are unnecessary or unwarranted.

The dispute centers around the $3.8 billion pipeline's crossing of the Missouri River's Lake Oahe reservoir in southern North Dakota. Both tribes get water from the lake and fear contamination should the pipeline leak. They want more protections while the Corps completes further review that the court ordered on the pipeline's impact on tribal interests.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg will decide later whether to grant the tribes' request.