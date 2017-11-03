4 teens arrested on charges of vandalism and burglary - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

4 teens arrested on charges of vandalism and burglary

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Storm Lake police said four teens were arrested Thursday afternoon after a three-month investigation into a series of burglaries, attempted burglaries and vandalism at or near public event venues including damage to a wooden sculpture in Sunset Park. 

A 17-year-old teenage boy from Storm Lake was charged with seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and criminal mischief. 

A 17-year-old teenage boy from Storm Lake was charged with seven counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary. 

A 16-year-old teenage boy from Storm Lake was charged with five counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary. 

A 16-year-old teenage boy from Storm Lake was charged with three counts of burglary and criminal mischief. 

The four teens were processed and transported to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee for their pending court date. 

Police said the investigation continues and additional arrests are expected. 

