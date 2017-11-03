Colder Friday, temps rebound Saturday

We finally saw few peeks of sunshine to closeout our Thursday but the clouds have moved back in overnight and they will be staying thick through our Friday. Temperatures will also be colder compared to our day yesterday with highs falling back into the mid 40s. The clouds hang tough tonight as a warm front continues to push to our northeast. This will give us a chance of showers overnight but moisture looks to exit by Saturday. We'll keep the clouds around for the day tomorrow too with warming conditions expected thanks to that warm front. Expect an afternoon back in the 50s, rising towards seasonable norms. A trailing cold front then swings in late Saturday night and this will give us another chance for a few showers. Colder air then begins to filter in Sunday with temps falling back into the 40s. Highs continue to fall as we step into next week with many of us struggling to make it to 40° in the afternoon Monday and Tuesday. The clouds continue to hold strong as we kick-start the workweek as well. The sunshine finally returns in its full force by Wednesday and Thursday with temps slowly moderating back into the 40s and 50s by the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer