Trials for Bancroft, NE murder pushed back to March 2018

The trial of a father and son, charged in the murder of a Bancroft, Nebraska, man, is being pushed back to March of next year.

Both Jody and Derek Olson are charged with second-degree murder in the in the stabbing death of 64-year old Ernest Warnock.

Warnock's body was found in his burned-out Bancroft home, in March.

Yesterday in Cuming Count District Court, Judge Mark Johnson continued their trial to March 13, 2018.

It was expected to begin November 21.

A pretrial conference was also continued to January 4 of next year.

Also Jody Olson's wife, Becky Weitzenkamp, will see her trial begin on March 13, 2018.

Weitzenkamp has pleaded not guilty to arson and felony accessory charges in the case

Prosecutors say Weitzenkamp, and the Olsons, had gone to Warnock's home to help her retrieve items from it prior to the murder.