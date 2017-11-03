Fire department reminds people to change their smoke alarm batteries with the time change

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and Sioux City Fire Rescue officials remind people to change their batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue suggests changing smoke alarm batteries at least twice a year.

They also recommended testing your smoke alarm monthly.

If your alarm is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced.

Sioux City Fire Rescue offers the Safe Home program where they'll provide a home inspection and up to two free alarms in your home.

If you have questions, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 712-279-6377.