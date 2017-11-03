Iowa Ag Secretary comments on hold on USDA Nomination - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Ag Secretary comments on hold on USDA Nomination

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is still waiting for a U.S. Senate vote on his nomination to an undersecretary position within the USDA.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz put a hold on Northey's nomination back on October 26th.

Politico reports the hold is a response to Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst's effort to block action by the EPA to reduce the renewable fuels standard.

In Sioux City, Friday, Northey said a Senate committee has already interviewed him for the job of Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

"It was moving along pretty good until we hit the hold a week or so ago. I have no idea whether it will be a couple more day, or weeks, or months. So, for the meantime we're just in a holding pattern and continue to do all the work I need to do as Secretary of Ag," says Iowa Secretary of Ag, Bill Northey. 

Northey also believes Senator Cruz's hold is related to ethanol policies. 

