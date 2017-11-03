Sioux City has new Director of Emergency Management Services - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City has new Director of Emergency Management Services

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Sioux City now has a new Director of Emergency Management Services. 

Jim Haden was named as the new director of EMS. 

Haden is a veteran of Siouxland Paramedics. 

This comes after Siouxland Paramedics informed the city they would no longer be providing services starting on January 1st.

The new EMS Division in Sioux City will be made of 27 new employees, including Haden. 

"He's run some of their really major projects and his leadership stood out to me in the interview process. We had 16 applicants from all over the country for that position. And, we've has good numbers for all of our positions that we're looking to hire," says Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett. 

Everett says the whole goal is to make sure Sioux City residents don't see a change in their coverage when the new EMS unit starts on January 1st. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.