Sioux City has new Director of Emergency Management Services

Sioux City now has a new Director of Emergency Management Services.

Jim Haden was named as the new director of EMS.

Haden is a veteran of Siouxland Paramedics.

This comes after Siouxland Paramedics informed the city they would no longer be providing services starting on January 1st.

The new EMS Division in Sioux City will be made of 27 new employees, including Haden.

"He's run some of their really major projects and his leadership stood out to me in the interview process. We had 16 applicants from all over the country for that position. And, we've has good numbers for all of our positions that we're looking to hire," says Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett.

Everett says the whole goal is to make sure Sioux City residents don't see a change in their coverage when the new EMS unit starts on January 1st.

