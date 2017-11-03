Promenade project complete

The City of Sioux City has officially completed a project outside of the Promenade.

The City of Sioux City teamed up with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to complete the project.

The project revamped the outdoor space outside of the theater.

Not only are there visual improvements, but the new project will also benefit water quality.

The storm water drainage has been improved, as well as, adding more green space to the area.

"This will attract not only folks from around this are to be able to come and see it but, this will attract some folks that want to see how water quality efforts can be done by a city, can fit so well and, can be taken back to their own city or urban or backyard area to be able to work as well," says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey.

The project was done with the help of an $80,000 grant.