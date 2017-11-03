Promenade project complete - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Promenade project complete

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The City of Sioux City has officially completed a project outside of the Promenade. 

The City of Sioux City teamed up with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to complete the project. 

The project revamped the outdoor space outside of the theater. 

Not only are there visual improvements, but the new project will also benefit water quality. 

The storm water drainage has been improved, as well as, adding more green space to the area.

"This will attract not only folks from around this are to be able to come and see it but, this will attract some folks that want to see how water quality efforts can be done by a city, can fit so well and, can be taken back to their own city or urban or backyard area to be able to work as well," says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey. 

The project was done with the help of an $80,000 grant. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.