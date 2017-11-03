Downtown displays hope to draw in new business owners - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Downtown displays hope to draw in new business owners

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Some vacant buildings in downtown Sioux City will soon look a little different.

Downtown Partners is launching a new campaign to that will install visual pieces on ground level available spaces. 

These art pieces will feature several different motivating slogans. 

There will be 8 total graphic design pieces in Downtown Sioux City. 

The idea for the art on vacant storefronts has a bigger overall picture.

"This is basically to start a visual campaign to create an impact. So, we want whenever you're walking downtown, we want you to imagine what these spaces could be or what you want to see downtown.," says Kalynn Sortino, Downtown Partners Business & Entrepreneur Support Coordinator. 

The displays will be up until the spaces become rented. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.