Downtown displays hope to draw in new business owners

Some vacant buildings in downtown Sioux City will soon look a little different.

Downtown Partners is launching a new campaign to that will install visual pieces on ground level available spaces.

These art pieces will feature several different motivating slogans.

There will be 8 total graphic design pieces in Downtown Sioux City.

The idea for the art on vacant storefronts has a bigger overall picture.

"This is basically to start a visual campaign to create an impact. So, we want whenever you're walking downtown, we want you to imagine what these spaces could be or what you want to see downtown.," says Kalynn Sortino, Downtown Partners Business & Entrepreneur Support Coordinator.

The displays will be up until the spaces become rented.