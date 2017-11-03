A little better warming for Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A little better warming for Saturday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's been yet another day of below average temperatures and more clouds than sun although we got to get in on a few rays of sunlight during the day.

It's looking like the clouds will be returning tonight and we can't rule out a little drizzle to go along with it.

Saturday still looks like it's going to be warmer for us with highs going into the low 50s with maybe some peeks of sun.

We could see a few light showers in the area Saturday night as an area of low pressure moves through Siouxland.

As that system moves to the east on Sunday, we should finally see better clearing take place so expect decreasing clouds on Sunday but it will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

That's only the beginning of the cooling because we may struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on both Monday and Tuesday.

We'll warm up a little by the middle and latter part of the week and most of next week is looking dry at this point.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.