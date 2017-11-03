A little better warming for Saturday

It's been yet another day of below average temperatures and more clouds than sun although we got to get in on a few rays of sunlight during the day.

It's looking like the clouds will be returning tonight and we can't rule out a little drizzle to go along with it.

Saturday still looks like it's going to be warmer for us with highs going into the low 50s with maybe some peeks of sun.

We could see a few light showers in the area Saturday night as an area of low pressure moves through Siouxland.

As that system moves to the east on Sunday, we should finally see better clearing take place so expect decreasing clouds on Sunday but it will be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

That's only the beginning of the cooling because we may struggle to get out of the 30s for highs on both Monday and Tuesday.

We'll warm up a little by the middle and latter part of the week and most of next week is looking dry at this point.