"Paws 'N Claus" fundraiser to support Siouxland Humane Society

Siouxland Humane Society's Paws 'N Claus is back at a new location.

For $35, you can purchase three professional family photographs and a CD with your dog or Santa. For an additional $25 you receive three more photos plus a second sitting. The pictures make great holiday cards.

All proceeds go to support the homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland.

The event will be held the weekends of November 3 and November 10. On Friday the hours will be from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. On Saturday and Sunday the hours will be from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

It will be located at 819 Gordon Drive in the Woodbury Center next to the Cosmo Prof.

You can also pick up some great gifts and stocking stuffers for your pets, including hand-decorated dog biscuits!

To schedule an appointment, call the Siouxland shelter at 252-2614.