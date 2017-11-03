Peru sees deadly flooding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Peru sees deadly flooding

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
(NBC News) -

Five people were killed in the northern province of Picota this week (Thursday) when historically heavy rainfall flooded the area.

According to the national service of meteorology and hydrology (Senamhi), the torrential downpour led to the area's two main rivers overflowing into the local communities.

The five victims included three women, one adult male and an eleven-year-old boy.

The flooding also destroyed some 200 houses.

Peru's minister of defense, Jorge Nieto, traveled to the area and flew over the flood zone.

He said it was an "unusual phenomenon."

Thirty soldiers also arrived to help local residents.

