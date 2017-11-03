Rock Rapids, IA man charged with sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Rock Rapids, Iowa, man faces nine counts of sexual abuse, and several other charges, for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Court documents allege Lawrence Jacob Bauer talked with the victim, via apps like SnapChat, for at least a month. Within two weeks of the initial conversation, Bauer began talking with the girl in a "sexual nature".

In July, and August, court documents say Bauer had sex with the 12-year-old on three separate dates.

Bauer is being held in the Lyon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.