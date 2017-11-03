South Sioux City, NE leaders cut the ribbon on Flatwater Crossing development

A major housing development project in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is well on its way to completion.

Friday, city officials met along the riverfront at the Flatwater Crossing project for an update.

The project from Ho-Chunk Incorporated is a 10-year, $75-million investment that's bringing 600 apartment units, and 400 single family homes to South Sioux City. Officials with the project announced Phase One is underway after 9 months of work. Lots are available for purchase as streets, sewer, and other utilities are now in place.

Phase One includes a mix of residential and commercial space, some will be multi-family or mixed use, and 81 single family home lots. "A more friendly neighborhood, your going to have a lot of front porches to get a little bit more interaction with your neighbors, and hopeful more of community then a subdivision," said Dennis Johnson, Chief Investment Officer, Ho-Chunk Inc.

Officials say they are about ready to break ground on a few spec houses.

People that want to design a home in Flatwater Crossing, can visit Ho-Chunk's Blue Stone Homes in South Sioux City for help.

They are also envisioning green spaces throughout Flatwater, and Mayor Rod Koch says walking trails are an important feature of any community. "Walking paths are the number one attraction for any community these days, if you have paths they will come," says Rod Koch, Mayor.

The walking trails at Flatwater Crossing will connect with the 22-mile South Sioux City Trail System.