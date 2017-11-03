SportsFource Extra; playoff edition - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SportsFource Extra; playoff edition

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
--IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
   Class A Quarterfinal
   Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0
   Saint Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7
   St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10
   West Sioux, Hawarden 54, West Hancock, Britt 12

   Class 1A Quarterfinal
   Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6
   Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 0
   Van Meter 27, Denver 6
   West Lyon, Inwood 42, Western Christian, Hull 3

   Class 2A Quarterfinal
   Boyden-Hull/R. Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20
   Union Community, LaPorte City 22, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
   Waukon 34, New Hampton 13
   Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14

   Class 3A Quarterfinal
   Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Assumption, Davenport 21
   Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15
   Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18
   Solon 54, West Delaware, Manchester 14

   Class 4A Quarterfinal
   Ankeny Centennial 44, Lewis Central 14
   Bettendorf 31, North Scott, Eldridge 21
   Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13, Johnston 10
   Iowa City West 27, Cedar Falls 9

   Class 8-Player Quarterfinal
   Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, H-L-V, Victor 0
   Fremont Mills, Tabor 35, Sidney 9
   Midland, Wyoming 52, Tripoli 50
   St. Mary's, Remsen 64, Audubon 32

--NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
   Class A Quarterfinal
   Kearney 33, Omaha Westside 17
   Omaha Burke 43, Millard West 37
   Omaha Creighton Prep 25, Bellevue West 16
   Omaha North 49, Millard South 0

   Class B Quarterfinal
   Elkhorn South 38, Elkhorn 13
   Gretna 39, Grand Island Northwest 19
   Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, McCook 14
   York 35, Scottsbluff 20

   Class C1 Quarterfinal
   Boone Central/Newman Grove 19, Boys Town 9
   Norfolk Catholic 21, Aquinas 17
   Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 34
   Wahoo 42, Wayne 8

   Class C2 Quarterfinal
   Battle Creek 24, Ponca 20
   Centennial 26, Central City 16
   Lincoln Lutheran 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12
   Yutan 20, Valentine 7


--SOUTH DAKOTA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
   Class 11AAA Semifinal
   Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Brandon Valley 40, 2OT
   Sioux Falls Washington 42, O Gorman 41

   Class 11AA Semifinal
   Harrisburg 20, Mitchell 7
   Pierre 35, Yankton 14

   Class 11A Semifinal
   Dakota Valley 34, St. Thomas More 11
   Madison 40, Milbank Area 7

   Class 11B Semifinal
   Bridgewater-Emery 35, Sioux Valley 7
   Sioux Falls Christian 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7

   Class 9AA Semifinal
   Gregory 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 14
   Irene-Wakonda 41, Kimball/White Lake 26

   Class 9A Semifinal
   Britton-Hecla 24, Warner 20
   Corsica/Stickney 36, Howard 22

   Class 9B Semifinal
   Colman-Egan 54, Castlewood 13
   Sully Buttes 36, Colome 20

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Morningside 104 Olivet Nazarene 93 F  
Wayne State 77 Young Harris, GA 49 F  
Wayne State 3 Bemidji State 0 F  
St. Xavier 80 Briar Cliff 69 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Omaha 0 South Dakota 3 F  
Iowa 3 Indiana 0 F  
Buena Vista 3 Luther 0 F  
Purdue 1 Nebraska 3 F

--USHL HOCKEY
Waterloo 3, Sioux City 2 F OT   
 

