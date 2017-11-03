SportsFource Extra; playoff edition

--IOWA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Quarterfinal
Hudson 30, Lynnville-Sully 0
Saint Ansgar 35, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, West Hancock, Britt 12
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Pella Christian 44, Pleasantville 6
Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 0
Van Meter 27, Denver 6
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Western Christian, Hull 3
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Boyden-Hull/R. Valley 28, South Central Calhoun 20
Union Community, LaPorte City 22, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
Waukon 34, New Hampton 13
Williamsburg 24, Mount Vernon 14
Class 3A Quarterfinal
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Assumption, Davenport 21
Harlan 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15
Pella 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 18
Solon 54, West Delaware, Manchester 14
Class 4A Quarterfinal
Ankeny Centennial 44, Lewis Central 14
Bettendorf 31, North Scott, Eldridge 21
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13, Johnston 10
Iowa City West 27, Cedar Falls 9
Class 8-Player Quarterfinal
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, H-L-V, Victor 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 35, Sidney 9
Midland, Wyoming 52, Tripoli 50
St. Mary's, Remsen 64, Audubon 32
--NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Quarterfinal
Kearney 33, Omaha Westside 17
Omaha Burke 43, Millard West 37
Omaha Creighton Prep 25, Bellevue West 16
Omaha North 49, Millard South 0
Class B Quarterfinal
Elkhorn South 38, Elkhorn 13
Gretna 39, Grand Island Northwest 19
Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, McCook 14
York 35, Scottsbluff 20
Class C1 Quarterfinal
Boone Central/Newman Grove 19, Boys Town 9
Norfolk Catholic 21, Aquinas 17
Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 34
Wahoo 42, Wayne 8
Class C2 Quarterfinal
Battle Creek 24, Ponca 20
Centennial 26, Central City 16
Lincoln Lutheran 21, Arcadia-Loup City 12
Yutan 20, Valentine 7
--SOUTH DAKOTA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 11AAA Semifinal
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Brandon Valley 40, 2OT
Sioux Falls Washington 42, O Gorman 41
Class 11AA Semifinal
Harrisburg 20, Mitchell 7
Pierre 35, Yankton 14
Class 11A Semifinal
Dakota Valley 34, St. Thomas More 11
Madison 40, Milbank Area 7
Class 11B Semifinal
Bridgewater-Emery 35, Sioux Valley 7
Sioux Falls Christian 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7
Class 9AA Semifinal
Gregory 60, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 14
Irene-Wakonda 41, Kimball/White Lake 26
Class 9A Semifinal
Britton-Hecla 24, Warner 20
Corsica/Stickney 36, Howard 22
Class 9B Semifinal
Colman-Egan 54, Castlewood 13
Sully Buttes 36, Colome 20
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Morningside 104 Olivet Nazarene 93 F
Wayne State 77 Young Harris, GA 49 F
Wayne State 3 Bemidji State 0 F
St. Xavier 80 Briar Cliff 69 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Omaha 0 South Dakota 3 F
Iowa 3 Indiana 0 F
Buena Vista 3 Luther 0 F
Purdue 1 Nebraska 3 F
--USHL HOCKEY
Waterloo 3, Sioux City 2 F OT