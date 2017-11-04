Norfolk, NE man charged in murder case competent to stand trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk, NE man charged in murder case competent to stand trial

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
MADISON, NE (KTIV) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of stabbing to death a man outside of an apartment complex in August will be competent to stand trial. 

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon is charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez back on August 25. 

On Friday, a Madison County judge found Castaneda-Morejon was competent enough to stand trial.

In September, his attorney asked for a competency evaluation for his client. 

Castaneda-Morejon's arraignment is continued to November 28. 

If convicted, Castaneda-Morejon could spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.
 

