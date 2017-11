The South Dakota Supreme Court has a new Associate Justice tonight.

On Friday Steven Jensen, of Dakota Dunes, was sworn in after serving 14 years as a circuit court judge in South Dakota's 1st District.

Jensen was one of six up for the position.

He practiced with the Crary-Huff law firm in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes for 14 years before applying for a judicial opening in the 1st District in 2003.