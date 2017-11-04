One sent to hospital after skid loader accident

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to Iris Ave., just North of Highway 3, for a skid loader accident.

Officials say a man had a skid loader bucket fall on top of him.

When officials arrived on scene, the man was already out from underneath the bucket.

Officials say he was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, with non-life threatening injuries.

LeMars Fire Department, LeMars Ambulance, and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office were all on scene.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.