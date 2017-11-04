Sioux City law enforcement give lessons at emergency preparedness fair

Are you prepared for emergency situations? If you're not, some Sioux City agencies think you should be.

Representatives from the Sioux City Police Department, the fire department, and other local and regional agencies met at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for lessons in emergency preparedness.

Displays from the Red Cross, Food Preservation, and other emergency care agencies were on-hand to provide tips and answer questions.

Emergency response officials say you have to be prepared for any disaster that lies ahead before its too late.

"A lot of people realize that when an emergency happens it is too late, you have to be prepared beforehand and we need to start preparing now for all kinds of situations, just so that we're aware of it so that there isn't that fear that comes when the situation is," said Heather Adams, public affairs representative for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The fair featured a presentation from retired Sioux City police officer Chad Sheehan.

Sheehan now gives advice for growing active shooter situations.

"If something like this happens, you're going to be scared, but don't let that fear paralyze you," said Chad Sheehan, President of Sheehan Strategic Solutions. "Take that fear, use that energy and allow yourself to become angry, become enraged...do whatever you have to do to save yourself so that you can go home to your loved ones."

An immediate first aid presentation was also given by members of Siouxland Paramedics.