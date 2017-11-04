Makerspace opens center in Sioux City

Siouxlanders now have a new place they can express themselves through art and connect through technology.

Makerspace opened a location in Sioux City on Saturday.

The organization creates learning environments for community members through instructive classes and group interactions.

The center includes a wood shop, kitchen, technology center, and sewing room.

The space not only gives people an opportunity to enjoy their hobbies, but the chance to build relationships and teamwork.

"Makerspace is a great opportunity for people to collaborate and learn from each other, I think there's a lot of things that people can pass on generation to generation or just pass on to other people and so it's an opportunity for people to get together, to learn together, to make together," said Melissa Sydow, of Makerspace Sioux City.

Makerspace says their center is like a health club with tools and technology instead of exercise equipment.

You can visit Makerspace's Facebook page for information on how to join.