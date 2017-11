One of Siouxland's most historic buildings is decorated for the holiday season.

The O'Conner home just outside of Homer, Nebraska is dressed and ready for Christmas.

The old home was built and completed by Cpt. Cornelius O'Conner in 1879.

The Dakota County Historical Society purchased the house years later and have decorated it in holiday lights for over 30 years.

The historical society hosts tours of the home each year on the first and second weekends of November.