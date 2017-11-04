South Sioux City, NE girl with moderate autism scores during junior high game

A South Sioux City, Nebraska girl is showing people you can overcome anything.

All you need is a little determination.

Dylan Arens suffers from moderate autism.

On Thursday, in what her mother Alyssa says is probably her last game, Dylan hit the court for the Lady Cardinals, and hit her first shot of her junior high career.

She was cheered on not only by her teammates, but her competition.

And the ref even gives her a high five.

Dylan ended up scoring six points, hitting three of her three shots during the game.

Then on Friday at school, it was announced over the intercom how well she did.

