Cool and cloudy trend continues Sunday

Cool and cloudy conditions have been common through the past few days and Saturday was no different.



Temperatures were a little warmer than in past days but still below average.



A few breaks in the cloud cover started to work in during the late afternoon hours but clouds will push back in tonight.



Patchy fog will also form in front of a cold front that will be moving through.



After midnight some light showers will move in with winds switching to the northwest.



In the aftermath of that front we'll be looking at a cooler and breezy Sunday.



Once again we should get some sunshine by the afternoon but mostly cloudy conditions will dominate through Tuesday.



Monday night could see some flurries fly but most of the forecast looks dry.



After we start the week with highs in the 30s we'll slowly see temperatures climb and look to be near average by the end of the week with more sunshine.