Lincoln Police arrested an 18-year-old man who reportedly sexually assaulted two minors.

Officials said in a press release, the report was taken on Oct. 26, 2017, and on Friday, Jack Eichorst was taken into custody after conducting follow-up interviews.

He was lodged for sexual assault at the Lancaster County Jail.

Officials say the address associated with Jack is the same as former University of Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst.

Police confirmed there was only one victim, a child.

The crime was stated by police to be non-consensual penetration.