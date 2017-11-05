Former U.S. Navy service member waits for a transplant to save his life

"My end date is approaching pretty quick," said U.S. Navy Serviceman, Alan Tatman.

For the first time in his life, Alan Tatman isn't in control.

After graduating high school, Tatman set his sights on the sea, to serve the red, white, and blue.

"I always wanted to join the service, I knew that as a teenager," said Tatman.

After 20 years with the Navy, Tatman settled down in Orange City, Iowa to live out his days with his wife, Christine.

But life dealt him a tragic hand.

"Chronic kidney disease," said Tatman.

Upon reviewing bloodwork from one of Tatman's quarterly Diabetic lab visits, the veteran's doctor informed him, his kidney functions were slowly failing.

"A life-changing thing. You can't just do things that you were used to doing," said Tatman.

Tatman is in stage four and on the cusp of falling into stage five in his kidney disease.

The next step is dialysis - a four hour treatment, three times a week to filter his blood like a working kidney does.

But it's not a cure.

"It's just going to keep getting worse. It's not going to stop," said Tatman.

The best option for Tatman is a transplant.

But his B- blood type is shared by just 1% of Americans, making a match much less likely.

There's nothing he can do but wait.

"I'm so used to being able to take control of what I do that...I have no control over it," said Tatman. "I'm a proud person, I don't like asking for help...but....you have to. If you want to live, you've got to ask for help."

But two decades, on four military sea vessels, in uncharted waters taught him to never give up.

"I'm not a quitter. I never have been," said Tatman. "I'm going to live as long as I possibly can, prolong my life, because I'm enjoying what life is bringing to me."

You can donate to help Tatman and his family pay for medical bills on his "GoFundMe" page.