Riley calls Northwestern loss "deflating, disappointing"

New Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos attended his first Husker game Saturday. The new boss saw Big Red lose to Northwestern in overtime, 31-24.

Quarterback Tanner Lee threw two touchdowns, but also, three interceptions. The costly one came in the fourth quarter, with the Huskers in the red zone.



Nebraska could have taken a two-score lead on that drive, but instead, the Wildcats went down the field to tie it, and then won the game in OT.

"Had an opportunity to win, and let it slip away," said head coach Mike Riley. "And then couldn't respond in overtime. That's the deflating, disappointing part. We had our chances to take a lead that would have made them have to get two scores in the fourth quarter. And we didn't do it."

Nebraska, now 3-and-3 in the Big Ten - visits Minnesota next Saturday at 11 a.m.