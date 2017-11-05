Riley calls Northwestern loss "deflating, disappointing" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Riley calls Northwestern loss "deflating, disappointing"

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Nebraska lost to Northwestern in overtime on Saturday, 31-24. Nebraska lost to Northwestern in overtime on Saturday, 31-24.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -

New Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos attended his first Husker game Saturday. The new boss saw Big Red lose to Northwestern in overtime, 31-24.

Quarterback Tanner Lee threw two touchdowns, but also, three interceptions. The costly one came in the fourth quarter, with the Huskers in the red zone.
    
Nebraska could have taken a two-score lead on that drive, but instead, the Wildcats went down the field to tie it, and then won the game in OT.

"Had an opportunity to win, and let it slip away," said head coach Mike Riley. "And then couldn't respond in overtime. That's the deflating, disappointing part. We had our chances to take a lead that would have made them have to get two scores in the fourth quarter. And we didn't do it."

Nebraska, now 3-and-3 in the Big Ten - visits Minnesota next Saturday at 11 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.