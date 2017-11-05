Iowa State struggles early, can't complete comeback against WVU

Iowa State's offense struggled out of the gates in Saturday's 20-16 loss at West Virginia.



The Cyclones had just 97 yards in the first half, throwing an interception and punting three times.



ISU came alive in the second half, putting together three scoring drives of at least 65 yards.



But the Cyclones ran out short on time, and couldn't convert on a 4th-and-7 late to keep the potential game-winning drive going.

"We've got to be consistent in situational football," said head coach Matt Campbell. "That'd probably be my biggest thing. But I thought we were a lot better in the second half, than we've been in a while, against what's been a really good defense."

"Just some miscues on my end, especially in the first half," said senior quarterback Kyle Kempt. "We're there. We're really close. We've just got to iron out some things. It was just lack of execution and details that lost us this game."

Iowa State drops 10 spots to No. 24 in this week's AP poll. Their opponent next Saturday, Oklahoma State, is now No. 12.