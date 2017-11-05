Hawkeyes dominate Ohio State on both sides of ball

Urban Meyer has been a Division I head coach since 2001. He's won 172 games, 10 bowl games and three national championships.



But on Saturday, Iowa handed Meyer the most lopsided loss of his coaching career.

Iowa used a run of 31 straight points to blow out the Buckeyes, 55-24, likely ending Ohio State's playoff hopes.



Nate Stanley threw five touchdowns, all of them going to tight ends. And the Iowa defense picked off J.T. Barrett four times, three by Josh Jackson.



All of this happened after the Hawkeyes entered the game as 20-point underdogs.

"I'm talking to y'all on Tuesday, and some of the faces when I was talking, like man, ya'll counted us out," said senior running back Akrum Wadley. "But we believe in us. It's all about us in the locker room, and the coaches. We believed we can do it, and we did it."

"Nobody outside of our football facility, complex and our fans, thought that we would have a chance," said Stanley. "Just being able to go out and play without any repercussions, people talking negatively about us, really allowed us to just come out and play."

Iowa broke into this week's AP Poll, at No. 25. The Hawkeyes take a road trip to No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday.