Sunshine returned to our skies to close out the weekend.



It came at a bit of a price though with temperatures 10-20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday.



We also saw breezy north winds which made it feel even colder.



Clouds will start to push back in during the late evening and we'll have a chance for some light snow in our western counties overnight.



The disturbance causing this shifts northeast through Monday bringing a chance for some flurries to our northern cities.



Little to no accumulation is expected Sunday night or Monday.



For the rest of us Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine possible roughly south of Highway 20.



Temperatures will remain cool with highs near 40 through Tuesday.



Skies will gradually clear on Tuesday leading to lows Tuesday night in the teens across much of the area.



From there we will see temps consistently in the low to mid 40s with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.



Clouds start to push back in Thursday night with a small chance for light snow Friday night.