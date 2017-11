The cold front that pushed through Siouxland Saturday night and gave us a chilly close to the weekend caused problems to our east Sunday.



Severe weather ranged from Missouri to Ohio with several possible tornadoes in the Ohio Valley.



One of those tore the roof from a restaurant in Mercer, Ohio and injured eight.



That tornado is being estimated by the National Weather Service as an EF-1.



Three inch diameter hail was also reported east of St. Louis, MO.