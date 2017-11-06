Flurries and snow showers possible in Siouxland

After closing out the weekend on a fairly sunny note, conditions have become cloudy yet again as a system is beginning to dip to our south.



This frontal boundary will give us another reinforcing shot of colder air along with the chance for some light snow and flurries. The best shot at seeing some more moderate snow though will be west of Interstate-29 today into early tomorrow.



Little to no snow accumulation is expected across the area though.



Scattered flurries and snow showers will be possible throughout the rest of the viewing area into early Tuesday as the wave of moisture continues moving through.



High pressure then begins to build in from the west and that will allow southerly winds to start warming us up into Wednesday.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer

