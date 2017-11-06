26 dead in Texas church shooting

Armor-clad gunman kills 26 people and wounds 20 more inside Texas church.
Two officials have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church as Devin Kelley. More >>
Twenty-six people were killed and 20 more wounded when a gunman walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire Sunday.
The victims range in age from five-to-72 years old.
Texas Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley burst through the front doors of the chapel and opened fire, wearing all-black tactical type gear and a ballistic vest.
Kelley sprayed the congregation with multiple rounds before turning to leave. He was met outside by a resident who rushed to the scene with his rifle and returned fire.
Kelley ran to his vehicle, while Good Samaritan Johnnie Langendorff followed close behind.
"I did what I thought I needed to do which was they said there was a shooting, I pursued," Langendorff said.
Police joined in and after a brief chase, Kelley crashed and was found dead inside his vehicle.
