26 dead in Texas church shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

26 dead in Texas church shooting

Posted:
Armor-clad gunman kills 26 people and wounds 20 more inside Texas church. Armor-clad gunman kills 26 people and wounds 20 more inside Texas church.
(NBC News) -

Twenty-six people were killed and 20 more wounded when a gunman walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire Sunday.

The victims range in age from five-to-72 years old.

Texas Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley burst through the front doors of the chapel and opened fire, wearing all-black tactical type gear and a ballistic vest.

Kelley sprayed the congregation with multiple rounds before turning to leave.  He was met outside by a resident who rushed to the scene with his rifle and returned fire.

Kelley ran to his vehicle, while Good Samaritan Johnnie Langendorff followed close behind.

"I did what I thought I needed to do which was they said there was a shooting, I pursued," Langendorff said.

Police joined in and after a brief chase, Kelley crashed and was found dead inside his vehicle.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2AdqDrZ

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.