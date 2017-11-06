26 dead in Texas church shooting

Two officials have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church as Devin Kelley.

Twenty-six people were killed and 20 more wounded when a gunman walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire Sunday.

The victims range in age from five-to-72 years old.

Texas Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley burst through the front doors of the chapel and opened fire, wearing all-black tactical type gear and a ballistic vest.

Kelley sprayed the congregation with multiple rounds before turning to leave. He was met outside by a resident who rushed to the scene with his rifle and returned fire.

Kelley ran to his vehicle, while Good Samaritan Johnnie Langendorff followed close behind.

"I did what I thought I needed to do which was they said there was a shooting, I pursued," Langendorff said.

Police joined in and after a brief chase, Kelley crashed and was found dead inside his vehicle.

