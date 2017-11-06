$1M Powerball ticket sold in Council Bluffs store - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Council Bluffs store

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Council Bluffs convenience store.

The winning ticket was bought at the Casey's at 701 32nd Ave. It matched the first five numbers drawn Saturday night but missed the Powerball number.

Lottery officials say no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so it will climb to an estimated $75 million for Wednesday.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 12-14-26-48-51 and Powerball 13.

The $1 million winner has not yet stepped forward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.