Japan and the US agree to heighten pressure on North Korea

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Monday to heighten pressure on North Korea to maximum levels.

After their summit meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace State guesthouse.

Abe said he and President Trump agreed it is time to exert maximum pressure on North Korea to stop it from continuing its nuclear and missile development.

He said Japan and the US will lead the international community's efforts to that end.

President Trump said "the era of strategic patience" toward North Korea was over and that he stands with the Japanese people against the country's menace.

He said weak rhetoric over the past 25 years has not been effective in preventing Pyongyang's aggressions.

Most recently, North Korea conducted a nuclear test and launched a ballistic missile over Japan in September.

On the economy, President Trump said he hopes to achieve fair, free and reciprocal trading ties with Japan.



Read the latest statement from The White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/11/06/president-donald-j-trumps-summit-meeting-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-japan