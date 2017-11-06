5 hurt when pickup collides with deer in South Dakota

Authorities say five people were hurt when a pickup collided with a deer on a highway near Redfield, South Dakota

Spink County sheriff's Deputy Jerrod Peterson says the pickup was pulling a cattle trailer when it hit the deer on U.S. Highway 281 on Saturday night.

Peterson tells the Aberdeen News he believes the injuries were minor, but all five people were taken to a hospital by ambulance to get checked out.

Peterson says the trailer had livestock in it, but he did not know what kind or how many. He says the combination of wintry weather, hunting season and mating season is moving deer out of the fields and across highways.