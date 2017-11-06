Whiting Community School students gather Halloween candy to send - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Whiting Community School students gather Halloween candy to send to troops and first responders

Posted:
WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) -

School officials said Whiting Community School students are gathering Halloween candy to send to troops and first responders. 

Students will also be sending handwritten "Thank You" letters and drawings too. 

The candy and letters will be shipped to Operation Gratitude to be added to care packages for U.S. service members deployed overseas and to first responders serving here at home. 

The items will be collected at the school from November 6-10 and also at the school's Veterans Day assembly on November 10 at 10 a.m.  

