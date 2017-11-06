Sioux City City Council Vote to take place on Tuesday

The Sioux City City Council election is kicking off Tuesday.

Six people are facing off for three council seats.

The three incumbents Alex Watters, Dan Moore, and Peter Groetken face-off with three challengers: Douglas Waples, Jake Jungers, and Dennis Quinn.

City officials are expecting an average of 8,500 to 9,000 people to turn out to vote, and another 2,200 absentee ballots have been requested.

Almost 800 of those absentee ballots are still outstanding, and those ballots must be in by the time polls close tomorrow night.

"We hope that people will go out and cast their ballot, and if they have an absentee ballot it is important to get it into our office before the polls close at eight o'clock," said Pat Gill, Commissioner of Elections.

The polls are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

There are 13 voting centers throughout Sioux City, and if you are Sioux City resident you can attend any of the 13 voting sites.

Contact your County Auditor for the nearest polling locations. Pat Gill can be contacted by phone at 712-279-6465 or see more information here.