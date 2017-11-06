1 person dies after carbon monoxide buildup at church - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

1 person dies after carbon monoxide buildup at church

Posted:
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities say one person died and 14 more were hospitalized after breathing carbon monoxide at their church in Iowa, where a gasoline-powered generator was running in the unvented basement to provide heat and lighting.
   
Medics and police officers found several people with headaches and breathing difficulties at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God in Marshalltown. First responders helped churchgoers get treatment at a Marshalltown hospital. Eight of the victims later were taken to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.
   
Marshalltown Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Cross couldn't provide the name of the deceased adult Monday.
   
Cross said the building didn't have electric or gas service and lacked a city occupancy permit.
   
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.