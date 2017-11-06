USDA investing over $2.5B in electric infrastructure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

USDA investing over $2.5B in electric infrastructure

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
The USDA is investing over $2.5 billion in rural electric infrastructure improvements in 27 states, including South Dakota. 

South Dakota will receive nearly $60 million  for a pair of electric co-op's. 

The loans will help to create jobs and support economic growth. 

The loans are being provided through USDA Rural Development's Electric Program, which is the successor to the Rural Electrification Administration.

