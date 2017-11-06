USDA investing over $2.5B in electric infrastructure

The USDA is investing over $2.5 billion in rural electric infrastructure improvements in 27 states, including South Dakota.
South Dakota will receive nearly $60 million for a pair of electric co-op's.
The loans will help to create jobs and support economic growth.
The loans are being provided through USDA Rural Development's Electric Program, which is the successor to the Rural Electrification Administration.
