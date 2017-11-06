How does Daylight Saving Time impact you?

For most of the country, this weekend marked the end of Daylight Saving Time.

That means we turned the clocks back one hour Sunday morning.

Even though we'll get an extra hour of sleep, we lose precious daylight!

Experts say that when it gets dark earlier in the evening, it can affect mood.

And those prone to Seasonal Affective Disorder are especially at risk.

A doctor can help determine whether a light therapy lamp might be beneficial.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can lead to fatigue, irritability even withdrawal from friends and family.







