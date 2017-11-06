Yankton man sentenced to prison after robbing a bank

A Yankton, South Dakota man has been sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a bank in Yankton last year.

David Giese wore a Halloween mask when he walked into the Wells Fargo branch in downtown Yankton in July of 2016 and demanded money.

He left behind a package that turned out to be harmless.

Giese became a suspect after months of investigation and surrendered to authorities in February.

He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea this past August.

In addition to the prison time, Giese has been ordered to serve four years supervised release and ordered to pay $6,900 in restitution.