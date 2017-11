A Stanton, Nebraska, man will spend over a decade in prison following his sentencing in Stanton County Court, Monday.

Thirty-two-year-old Arthur Ebert was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison following his conviction on a charge of First-Degree Sexual Assault, and two to three years on a charge of False Imprisonment.

The sentences stem from an assault in Stanton last November.

The female victim was hospitalized because of injuries received in the assault.